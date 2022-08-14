Emergency management plan update plus guidelines for resolutions before Edmonds City Council Aug. 16

The Edmonds City Council is set to cover a range of topics during its Tuesday, Aug. 16 business meeting. Among them: an update of the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and a related code change related to disaster preparation, emergency coordination and civil emergencies. The council is also scheduled to consider draft guidelines for city council resolutions, with a focus on ensuring such resolutions are related to city business and are politically nonpartisan.
In addition, the council agenda includes a proposal to repeal a city ordinance related to grocery worker hazard pay, which the council approved in April 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The council agenda notes that other nearby cities — including Burien and Seattle — have repealed similiar hazard pay ordinances.
Finally, the council will see the city’s June 2022 quarterly financial report, consider a code update related to the city attorney and receive a proclamation regarding Puget Sound Starts Here Month.
Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 6:45 p.m. to interview Linda Russell, who has been recommended for appointment to the Edmonds Cemetery Board.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be a hybrid format, held in council chambers inside the Public Safety Complex, located at 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.Those wishing to join this meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/9579848426. Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.
