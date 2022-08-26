Everything you need to know about the 2022 Evergreen State Fair

The 2022 Evergreen State Fair is now open in Monroe, with both new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits and entertainment.

According to a Snohomish County press release, this year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” is about carrying on fair traditions even with so many unknowns.

Fair dates:

Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5, 2022 (closed on Wednesday, Aug. 31)

Fair hours:

Ticket booth opens 10 a.m. daily

Gate open: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-4

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5

Carnival hours:

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-4

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 5

Cost:

Regular (13-61 yrs): $16 Weekday/$18 Weekend/$14 Labor Day

Senior (62-89 yrs); Military w/ID; Youth (6-12 yrs): $12 any day/$10 Labor Day

Seniors (90+) and kids 5 yrs and under: Free

Parking: $10 weekday/$15 weekend

New Weekday Round-up Package (4 admission + 1 parking): $50

Gate Admission Specials: Senior Day Aug.29 (half off tickets)

Featured shows:

Brad’s World Reptiles: This exhibit is a truly unique experience where visitors embark on an adventure that is enhanced through interactions with amazing live reptiles, amphibians, and other exotic species. 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily in the Event Center #604 (10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Labor Day).

All-Star Stunt Dog Show: This must-see show will entertain people of all ages, with dogs (all rescue dogs) performing back flips, handstands, big air stunts and amazing tricks; these. See them daily: 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. south of the indoor arena

Laser Queen: Free laser show to the songs of the band Queen: 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Free with fair admission.

Morning of Dreams: Nationally recognized as an award winner for removing barriers in Parks, Evergreen Morning of Dreams is a special morning event for children and adults with disabilities or special needs to experience the fun of the Fair in a calmer, sensory-friendly setting. Evergreen Morning of Dreams will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 9-11 a.m. No special ticket is needed, general fair admission applies. More information HERE.

Grandstand concert series:

Tuesday, Aug. 30 – Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts (Country Rock) PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Show at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$70

Thursday, Sept. 1 – Scotty McCreery (Country) PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Show at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $38-$68

Friday, Sept. 2 – Bethel Music (Christian) PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Show at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30 – $55

Tickets can be purchased at Etix.com or at the Fair Pass Booth now through day of the concert. All tickets include fair gate admission (a $16 value).

Free activities

There are hundreds of free things to do at the fair that are included with your gate admission price:

Courtyard stage – A variety of musical acts will take place on stage for 11 days. Acts like the Blue Mariah Band, Danny Vernon’s Illusions of Elvis, Inochi Taiko drummers, Mexican Folkloric Dancers Bailadores de Bronce, local bands and the Reptileman.

Roving entertainment – From a one man band, balloon twister, to comedy.

Contests – Schedule HERE. Sign-ups are first-come, first-entered on site. Among them: egg toss, water balloon toss, bubble gum blowing, quarter in the haystack, frisbee throwing, kid’s steer roping

International Lumberjack Show – Watch as axes are thrown, logs are rolled and lumberjacks race to the top of 60-foot poles. Daily shows at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (no 7 p.m. show on Labor Day).

Sow and Litter Display – Stop by barn #513.

Sky Valley Antique Tractor Display – Come visit the judging arena area to see the large collection of antique tractors. If you have little ones, they can race around a roped-off track in a tractor their own size.

Aztec Indian Dancers – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily (no 6 p.m. show on Labor Day). Frontier Land.

Kid’s Farmer for a Day – In Barn #260 – Pick an apple, milk a cow, dig up a potato, gather eggs.

Goat playground – See goats play and frolic. East of barn #609

Daily schedules and special displays – A full list of daily events can be found online HERE.

Equestrian events include 4-H horse shows, a Western Regional/Open Class Clydesdale Show, a Washington State Draft Horse and Mule Extravaganza and Snohomish County Western Games. Plus Evergreen SPEEDWAY Events feature monster trucks and races.

For all information, visit EvergreenFair.org