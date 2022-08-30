Final dates scheduled for Edmonds Marsh volunteer restoration work, with next one Aug. 31

Volunteers have scheduled the final dates for this summer’s restoration work at the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104.

According to project leader Joe Scordino, there’s one volunteer work party this week — on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. After Labor Day will be the final week for work parties, from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6; Thursday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

“I again want to thank everyone for volunteering to help on this community restoration project,” Scordino said. “We’ve made huge progress in opening up the creek channel along the highway and out into the marsh. Although the nightshade is so pervasive we can’t get it all out, we’ve succeeding in getting it off the trees and clearing the way for cattails to ‘naturally’ reoccupy the wetland area along the water channel. We now have all the chain link fencing (that ‘anchored’ the nightshade) out of the wetland from the culverts under the highway to the 25-mile marker on the south.