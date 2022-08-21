Final free Edmonds summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 21, 23 and 25

The final free 2022 summer concerts in the park happen this week, with upcoming performances taking place on Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park, and on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 25 at Hazel Miller Plaza.

The 2022 Summer Concerts at City Park (600 Third Ave. S.) come to a close on Sunday, August 21 from 3:00 to 4:00pm with a performance by Jazz Punishments Big Band, led by Edmonds’ own Jake Bergevin. The band features young musicians from the Northwest Jazz scene that are carrying the torch for the legacy of the Big Band jazz tradition.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Hazel Miller Park (5th Ave S & Maple S) will be the venue for a performance by ADEFUA African Arts Cultural Center, whose mission is to enhance, maintain and sustain West African arts and culture through programs that promote arts education and economic development for its community. Its performance outreach features upbeat, interactive music and dance presentations, sharing the traditions from West African cultures. For more information, go to www.adefuacenter.org.

And the final 2022 summer concert will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., again at Hazel Miller Park, featuring Portland Oregon’s soul and folk duo, Wren the Band. Vocalist Chrissy Marie and guitarist Andy Willhelm blend soul, funk and pop, with influences ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to Britney Howard. For more information, visit www.wrentheband.com

The Edmonds Arts Commission has presented these free summer concerts in the park, sponsored by Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation.