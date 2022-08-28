First set of Position 1 applicants meet with Edmonds City Council

Ten of the 17 candidates who’ve applied to fill the vacant Position 1 Edmonds City Council seat made their case Saturday for why they would be the best person for the job.

During interviews conducted virtually over Zoom, applicants on Saturday discussed a range of issues with the six current Edmonds city councilmembers who will be deciding — during a voting process set for Tuesday, Sept. 6 — which candidate would be the best fit for the council.

The council still has seven more candidates to interview, starting at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

During the interviews Saturday, each candidate gave an opening and closing statement, and also answered a series of six questions — one posed by each councilmember — which they received in advance. Many of the candidates acknowledged the unfortunate circumstance that led them to apply for the Position 1 seat, which was vacated by the unexpected death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson on July 18.

Here’s a summary of the first five of those Saturday interviews, in order of the candidates’ appearance. A summary of the second five interviews will be posted next.

Jenna Nand, a business attorney with an office in downtown Edmonds, has lived in Edmonds for 19-plus years, having moved to the city with her family when she was 12. Nand ran for the city council in 2019, losing to incumbent Diane Buckshnis, and also applied in 2020 for the Position 2 seat left vacant when Mike Nelson was elected mayor. (That seat went to council appointee Luke Distelhorst and is now held by Councilmember Will Chen.) Nand has been active in local politics, serving as first vice chair of the 32nd District Democrats until 2021, and said she has volunteered to support Edmonds’ LGBTQ and unhoused communities.

Councilmember Vivian Olson posed the first question, which noted the significant year-round demands of council work and asked if Nand is “willing to make the sacrifices for you to perform well in the role?”

Nand replied that as an attorney, she was used to budgeting her time “for six-minute increments” and projecting how long it will take to do work for a client. She said she is prepared to treat the council role as a part-time job — 20-25 hours a week at a minimum — and will substitute her council work for her current community involvement activities.

Councilmember Susan Paine asked Nand’s opinion of the temporary outdoor dining structures known as streateries, and also asked for her thoughts regarding the use of city streets for non-vehicle purposes. One example of this was Walkable Main Street, which closed a portion of Main Street to cars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nand responded that both of her parents are Edmonds residents in their 70s who have limited mobility. She said Walkable Main Street was difficult for those with mobility issues and there were many sidewalk obstructions that also violated ADA requirements. Any future attempts for a Walkable Main-type street closure, she said, should keep those accessibility concerns in minds, and should also address the loss of downtown parking. Nand added that she felt the same way about streateries, adding she didn’t see how people with limited mobility could access them. Any future efforts would have to address those issues, she said.

The next question, from Councilmember Will Chen, was: “What is your understanding of the concept of ONE Edmonds with different unique neighborhoods and how can our city equitably deploy its resources for the different neighborhoods?”

Nand said that as a longtime resident of the Highway 99 area, she believes the city needs to “find a way to overcome the siloing of people into different neighborhoods.” Given the fact there’s a large minority population in the Highway 99 neighborhood, “I think we have to do more to try to integrate.” She also noted that most people don’t realize Highway 99 generates more tax revenue for city than the Bowl does. In general, Nand said, there should be more beautifucation projects — such as public art and green spaces — in neighborhoods throughout Edmonds.

Councilmember Laura Johnson asked Nand to describe the steps she would take to begin implementing her top three priorities on her application.

Nand’s top three priorities were maintaining affordability for residents, environmental preservation and inclusion. For the affordability piece, Nand said the federal government led the way during the pandemic by offering direct grants to people in need through the CARES Act. She said it’s important to find ways to “route more of these subsidies to our vulnerable residents, especially our senior citizens who have made a long time and energy investment in our community and now feel like they are being priced out.” The city has already doing some of this by distributing pandemic recovery grants in Edmonds, she noted. As for environmental preservation, she stressed the need to preserve Edmonds’ mature tree canopy and supporting salmon runs by restoring the Edmonds Marsh. She also said she’d like to add “more pathways for pollinators” in Edmonds.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis then asked Nand’s opinions about zoning.

Nand said it’s important to respect existing building height restrictions, “especially in historical neighborhoods where there’s a certain charm and character that would be lost if we just suddenly had a bunch of high rises.” At same time, she added, the city needs to find ways “to incorporate low-income housing,” pointing to the Housing Hope project planned on Edmonds Lutheran Church property at 236th Street Southwest and Highway 99. She would also like to see the city to pursue more high-density housing in the Highway 99 corridor. It’s key, Nand added, to ensure the council “is respecting the democratic process and the will of the people while still responding to regional pressures such as fulfilling our responsibiilities under the Growth Management Act.” In a followup question from Buckshnis, Nand also addressed the council’s decision earlier this year to approve an interim extension of designated street fronts in certain areas of downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone — which prohibits multifamily buildings with no first-floor commercial space in those areas. “I did err on the side of, I didn’t see why there needed to be multifamily housing in what had traditionally been a more merchant-oriented neighborhood,” Nand said.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott asked Nand to talk about “a recent activity you did in Edmonds that gave you an insight into the needs of our city. What was the insight and how has it changed the way you serve in our city?” Nand replied that last year, when many Pride events were canceled — including the Seattle Pride parade, she funded the production of a Pride in Edmonds poster and stickers. The effort was appreciated by the LGTBQ community and so she did it again this year. “It’s a small gesture, but if it helps a community that feels vulnerable to be visible and included and supported and loved in Edmonds, I think that is such a great investment,” she said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Susanna Martini has been an Edmonds resident for 13 years. She has worked as an information and referral counselor at the Washington Homeownership Resource Center since 2012, and became a HUD-certified housing counselor in 2020. In her council application, Martini noted that her volunteer experience “has been focused primarily on empowering people with disabilities. I am passionate about advocating and giving voice to people with disabilities and finding a way for their stories to be told.”

Responding to Buckshnis’ question about zoning, Martini called it “a very, very interesting issue.” She added that “everybody needs an affordable place to live and many times this requires a combination of zoning densities. It needs a thoughtful conversation and big-picture thinking and we need to be able to meet everybody’s needs. Everybody needs to be heard.”

Answering Tibbott’s question about a recent activity she did in Edmonds that gave her insight into the needs of the city, Martini said that “I really love Edmonds. I don’t see its needs per se, I just see how to make it better.” Noting that “Edmonds is just a desirable place to live,” she added that “we need to be able to have more peple come into the city and understand that we have it all and they can come and they can enjoy and they can eat and they can shop and they can have fun.”

She then addressed Johnson’s question: How she would follow up on how she’d implement her top three priorities, which are improving walkability by updating sidewalks to give access to all individuals, guiding the conversation on homelessness and giving a voice to all Edmonds residents so they feel represented. Martini said that because she uses a wheelchair to get around Edmonds, “the sidewalks are important to me. That’s how I get around.” Adding she is grateful that she has housing, she continued: “I think everybody needs to have the change to be housed and I think we need to figure out how to do that.”

Next was Chen’s question asking about her understanding of the concept of ONE Edmonds with different unique neighborhoods. Martini started by saying she appreciates that Edmonds has added a satellite office on Highway 99. “United, we are a better city, we are a better people,” she said. “I think people forget that two heads are better than one. More ideas equals more solutions.” The fact that she can come to the city and participate as a member of the disability community “is a perfect example of how we are one Edmonds. Everybody needs to have their worries and their needs heard and its our job on city council to take everybody’s voices and listen to what they need and help them out.”

Olson then brought up the significant time demands the council requires. “I truly understand the time, the commitment and the resources that are required for city council,” she said. “I have spent a lifetime dedicating all the extra energy I have to things that I felt were important to me.”

Responding to Paine’s question regarding the streateries and using city streets for non-vehicle purposes, Martini noted that streateries provided a lifeline for restaurants during COVID, but “as a wheelchair user I do feel they present an accessibility issue.” As for using streets for non-vehicle purposes such as markets, “those bring people in,” she said, but added there could be a conversation “about how to make them better or to use them in a way that the city could take back the space if they needed it at a specific time. I’m open to any and all ideas about streateries.”

~ ~ ~ ~

A 15-year Edmonds resident, James Ogonowksi is now retired from his job as a Boeing Company vice president for engineeering. He also served on the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission. He said he would forgo his opening statement to allow more time for dialogue with councilmembers.

The first question was Johnson’s regarding how he would start implementing the top three priorities listed in his application: public safety, budgeting by priorities and the city’s Comprehensive Plan update.

He said he is good at accelerated learning and is a fairly quick study. When it comes to implementing his priorities, he would engage stakeholders, city administration, citizens and businesses and “tap into the collective resources of the community.”

Speaking to his opinions about zoning, Ogonowski said he believes zoning and land use “should be done at the local level” and not be decided by state legislators in Olympia. Edmonds’ ability to control its destiny is fundamental to the city, he said, and he believes the city’s zoning codes “are flexible enough as they are” to accommodate future growth. Speaking to the council’s recent discussion about the BD2 zone, Ogonowski asked: “As an example of thought processes. What if we had a catastrophic fire in the downtown area. If we brought it back to today’s codes and zoning, would we get what we want?”

Regarding streateries and using city streets for non-vehicle purposes, Ognowski replied that “we use city streets for non-vehicle purposes all the time,” including the downtown car show, 4th of July parade and Halloween. “They’ve become traditions in many respects to the community,” he said, then asked: “How do we make a tradition out of something so that it’s wanted by the community, as opposed to just given to the community or imposed on the community.” The city council also needs to establish guidelines to evalue the merits of such proposals. “What are we trying to accomplish? Is it equitable? Does it add value or character to the city.” He applauded the efforts of Edmonds Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin to engage the community in updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, calling them “a great start.”

Speaking to a recent activity he did in Edmonds that gave him an insight into the needs of Edmonds, Ogonowki cited his citizens housing commission work, giving him an opportunity to look deeper into housing issues. “I’m a researcher at heart,” he said. “I really like to dig into details.” That experience also inspired him to apply for the open council position, he said.

Next was Chen’s question regarding the concept of ONE Edmonds. “For me, ONE Edmonds is when every citizen, every employer, everyone who works in the city, is proud to live and work here,” Ogonowski said. “That the community feels like they have been listened to and whaatever decision the council or the administration makes, it can be explained to the citizens.” It’s also important that the city is “working toward a common good and not against each other,” he said. “Society is way too divisive as it is.”

Speaking to Olson’s question regarding the council’s time commitment, Ogonowski said he is accustomed to working long hours and “I’m wired that way, particularly when I’m engaged and interested in a topic, I’ll put in the time and effort necessary to do the best and get the most information needed to make the best decisions.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Teitzel, a 35-year resident who left the city council in 2019 after serving a four-year term, said he had not intended to seek a council position again but changed his mind due to the “tragic circumstance” of Kristiana Johnson’s passing. With city budget season looming, Teitzel said he would be able to ramp up quickly and help the council. Noting that he served on the council’s finance committee, Teitzel said: “I do understand finance and do understand the budget. I think I can step in very quickly and seamlessly to help you.”

Regarding the question of streateries and using city streets for non-vehicle purposes, Teitzel said he applauded the city of Edmonds and other cities for streamlining their permititng process for implementing streateries during COVID — a key factor in helping restaurants to thrive. While the need for streateries has diminished, he noted that many restaurants and bars still offer outdoor dining. “I do support use of city streets on a special-event basis,” Teitzel said, adding that he oversees the Edmonds Museum’s summer market. “I think before we decide on any permanent or semi-permanent closures, we need to have a lot more dialogue with our constituents and find out what the pros and cons are, what they like and don’t like before we proceed with that.”

Having recently been on the council, Teitzel said he is familiar with the time demands. “I do have the ability to allocate my time and make the commitment to properly serve and invest the time needed,” he said.

Responding to Tibbott’s question regarding a recent activity that gave him insight into the needs of the city, Teitzel cited two instances: He serves as a volunteer food delivery driver for Edmonds seniors who are unable to leave their homes due to health issues. Many are of limited means and have mobility issues. “Edmonds has been deemed by many as being a very affluent city and I think that that the needs of this segment of this community are frequently ignored or people aren’t aware of it.” Second, as chair of the Edmonds Sumer Market, he’s become aware of the need for either free or reduced price food for people in the community. This year, the market welcomed an Edmonds Food Bank van to accept donations of food and produce from market-goers, and organizers are working to add a supplemental nutrition assistance program next year.

Addressing Buckshnis’ question about zoning, Teitzel said: “Much of Edmonds traditionally has been zoned single-family residential and that has contributed to the charm and character of the city. If we consider changing our single family residential zoning, it needs to be done only after significant discussion with our constituents about where that could happen, where that should happen, etc.” Teitzel also said that zoning decisions should be left to individual cities rather than the state Legislature. Regarding the downtown business zones, “I think we should take a careful look at our BD2 zoning to make sure it enables future growth,” Teitzel said.

Regarding how he would implement his top three priorities: Enhancing citizen input to the city’s decision-making process, better integration of strategies and policies for the city, and enhanced public safety. The most important first step in all these areas, “is to get out and engage the public even more actively than we have,” he said. “I’m fully aware the citizens are at the top of our city’s organization chart. They need to be driving everything we do in terms of policy and tactics that grow out of that policy.” He recommeded reviewing the status of Edmonds’ strategic action plan, created in 2013, which included 80 priorities. He said he is also a strong proponent of budgeting by priorities, which is directly citizen driven. “That will help us appropriately allocate resources where our citizens want them allocated,” Teitzel said.

Regarding Councilmember Chen’s question about ONE Edmonds, Teitzel said the city needs to talk to citizens in each neighborhood and make sure they are getting what they want. “Over time it seems like a lot of our resources have been focused on downtown… but we are much more than that,” he said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lauren Golembiewski grew up in Edmonds and said she knew she wanted to raise her family here. For the past 20 years she has worked in environmental construction, and in 2010 became the majority owner of her family’s business, Glacial Environmental Services. The firm has being doing environmental remediation and has recently begun working on habitat and stream restoration. As a contractor, Golembiewski said she is a goal-oriented person. “I’m used to weighing solutions and risk factors with budgets and resources every day.” She also noted she is currently in the process of moving her business from Mukilteo to Edmonds.

Responding to Chen’s concept of ONE Edmonds, Golembiewski said “the most important thing is getting community engagement.” The city’s recent roundtables regarding reimagining neighborhoods and strees “was a really great start to that,” she said.

Golembiewski next addressed Johnson’s question of implementing her top three priorities: infrastructure planning, community safety and equitable resources and opportunities for the neighborhoods outside downtown. “For me, all implementation of goals starts with research,” she said. “Understanding what the priorities are and what the issues are and then trying to get additional civic engagment.” She’s also a fan of brainstorming ideas, adding that “maybe there’s a fraction of a good idea in a crazy idea. Being willing to speak out and put forth your ideas and talk to people and really collaborate is the best way to get things done.”

Speaking to Paine’s question regarding streateries and using city streets for non-vehicle purposes, Golembiewski said the streateries “were a really awesome solution for the pandemic in allowing those businesses to keep their occupancy up.” While she said she wouldn’t be likely to “support a structure in the city street for addiitonal seating but I would like to see more al fresco dining options.” More open restaurant fronts and sidewalk tables have generated “a buzz downtown that wasn’t there before this summer.” The biggest issue, she said, is taking up parking spaces for street uses. “Having less parking options I think is counterproductive to the streateries.” She noted that the Kirkland waterfront has some inexpensive parking lots and it takes the pressure off finding parking. “I love the idea of Walkable Main and the special event use of city streets,” she said, as well as “and having more outdoor engagement in Edmonds. It’s too pretty of a place to sit inside.”

Olson then mentioned the time demands of the city council and Golembiewski replied: “I am a busy person. I tend to like to have a lot of irons in the fire. it helps me work, it helps keep me motivated. I enjoy being busy.” While her business is demanding, it’s also flexible, and with her kids approaching middle school, “it’s good timing for me,” she said.

Tibbott then asked about a recent activity she did in Edmonds that gave her insight into the needs of Edmonds. One example she noted was her realization, as she is relocating into Edmonds, that she has seen first hand how city business codes are applicable to a developer. When decisions are made it would be helpful to have someone on the council who has gone through that process, she said. As a result, she said, “I would want to take a practical approach to reviewing some of these Comprehensive Plan or code amendment changes. Being able to throw out ideas and discuss the practical situations that we find ourselves in, I don’t know that I would have thought about before having this experience. It’s kind of opened my eyes to some of the challenge of writing these things.”

Regarding her opinions on zoning, Golembiewski spoke again to her experience puchasing property for her business in Edmonds, which was zoned neighborhood business but could have been suitable for multifamily housing as well. She also said that zoning doesn’t necessarily apply citywide. “Zoning needs in each comunity are different and should be addressed as such.” In addition, she noted that while many people move to Edmonds to buy a single-family home,”I would like to see the overall buildable area on those remain small. I just don’t think that building these 4,000-square-foot giant houses that are 10 feet from each side is sustainable or needed and I think it takes away from the charm of Edmonds.”

— By Teresa Wippel