Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood

South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:

– Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N.

– Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas in the Park).

Kids can participate in a firefighter challenge obstacle course and tour the fire engine. To participate, drop by during camp hours (no registration required). All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For those who can’t attend a camp in person, South County Fire offers Kids Online Fire Camp activities to do at home.

Visit South County Fire’s website to learn more: www.southsnofire.org/firecamp.