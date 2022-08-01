Reminder: Free vision, hearing screening at Edmonds Waterfront Center Aug. 3

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be hosting free vision and hearing screening on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The screening is provided by the Edmonds Lions Club.
Glasses and hearing aids are available at no cost for qualifying low-income children and adults. No appointment is necessary. The screening will be held upstairs in the clinic rooms.
The waterfront center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.
