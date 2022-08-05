From the Development Services Director: City begins Comprehensive Plan visioning process

Broad public participation is essential to creating a vision for Edmonds’ future

What do you love about Edmonds today? Looking ahead 20 years, what kind of Edmonds do you hope to see?

The City of Edmonds poses these questions to you as we launch a community-guided visioning process for “Everyone’s Edmonds,” the 2024 update to the Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan (the “Plan”) is a planning document that guides decision-making on a wide range of topics such as, but not limited to, land use, housing, transportation, climate resilience, and economic development. The Plan is meant to reflect the community’s priorities for the City and its residents, while meeting requirements of state and federal law.

Every good plan starts with a collective vision. So you are invited to join us as we start a citywide conversation that will culminate in a vision statement to guide development of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan.

Over the next six weeks, we will be focusing on key topics that touch upon various aspects of the Plan. Here is the lineup:

Identity: Aug. 8-14

Quality of Life: Aug. 15-21

Economic Growth: Aug. 22-28

Environment: Aug. 29-Sept 4

Culture: Sept. 5-11

Livability and Land USe: Sept. 12-18

Next week we begin the community conversation with a focus on Edmonds’ Identity.

Many cities have taglines that reflects their cultural identity and/or the key assets of their municipality. Some of my personal favorites include:

Eagle Pass, Texas: “Where Yee-Hah! meets Olé!”

Nashville, Tennessee: “The Music City”

Austin, Texas: “Keep Austin Weird”

Hershey, Pennsylvania.: “The Sweetest Place on Earth”

Bellevue, Washington: “City in a Park”

Gilroy, California: “Garlic capital of the world”

Each of these taglines exemplifies the city’s identity. “It’s an Edmonds kind of day” has served as our city’s traditional tagline — a statement that embodies that unique feeling of a day well spent in Edmonds. While we are not proposing to develop a new tagline, we are hoping to dig deep and find consensus around what about our identity and values contributes to that special Edmonds-kind-of-day feeling, something that will kickstart this visioning process.

So, what is it about Edmonds that makes us unique? What do you love? Is it the sunset at Marina Beach, is it the diversity of the international food choices along Highway 99, is it the small-town identity, is it your walkable neighborhood district and/or your neighborhood park? Answers to questions like these will help define a vision for “Everyone’s Edmonds”!

Please take our mini-survey on City Identity (available at https://bit.ly/identity2024, or by scanning the QR code below) and visit us over the next week at the following events to share your perspective:

Movie in the Park | Friday, Aug. 5 | Edmonds City Park | Movie starts 15 minutes before sunset, staff available from 7:30 p.m. to start of the movie.

Uptown Market | Tuesday, Aug. 9 | 236th Street Southwest (between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99) | Market runs from 4-8 p.m., staff available from 5-7 p.m.

Coffee chat with Susan (Development Services Director) | Noon-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 | Caffe Ladro at 8403 Main St.

Edmonds Summer Market | Saturday, Aug. 13 | 5th Avenue North and Main Street.

Keep an eye out for more event announcements next week as we move on to the themed community conversation on Quality of Life.

— By Susan McLaughlin

Edmonds Development Services Director