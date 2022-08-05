Harold ‘Hal’ Rowe: An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time with his family

Harold “Hal” Rowe

Harold “Hal” E. Rowe, 88, of Edmonds, WA died Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

Hal was known for his ability to impact others, always having wisdom to impart. An avid outdoorsman, Hal spent his time fishing, camping, hunting and bike riding. He cherished time with his family and was known for traveling with his grandchildren throughout the country during their youth.

He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Lori Dantzler, son Mark Rowe, and four grandchildren. Hal’s family will hold a service and reception on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Sanctuary at Edmonds United Methodist Church, Edmonds, WA 98020. In lieu of flowers, Hal would have appreciated a donation to the Food Bank at Edmonds Methodist Church or the American Lung Association.