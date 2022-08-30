Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood

The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee.

Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.

The homeless veterans team is recruiting a wide variety of resources from the medical and dental fields, and will be offering clothing, personal care items, shoes, access to VA benefits advisors, county human services representatives, a luncheon and take-away items.

“They are one of the hardest and most dedicated groups in our area that coordinates services for our homeless veterans community,” Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman said of the Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. “Working with them, we helped get veterans off the streets and into transient housing until permanent housing could be offered. No veteran should ever have to experience homelessness. The fight is on to end this atrocity.”