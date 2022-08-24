Holy Trinity Edmonds rummage sale Aug. 27 to benefit Myanmar

Holy Trinity Edmonds Anglican Church will hold a rummage sale in the church parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 27 to benefit Myanmar.

The sale, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include baby supplies and children’s toys, housewares, sporting goods, and much more! Like-new furniture and home decor from a home staging business will also be available for sale. The church is located at 657 Daley St., near the corner of 7th and Daley.

Parking will be available in an adjacent lot across the street from the church. Payment is requested in cash only.

According to a Holy Trinity Church press release, Myanmar has a troubled history and many of the citizens struggle in a number of ways. Recently the military took over the government. People have suffered as a result, economically and with personal freedoms. The Anglican Church in Myanmar seeks to alleviate this suffering by reaching out to those both in the city of Yangon and in the rural areas such as Pyay, the press release said.