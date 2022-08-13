Homage Senior Services invites community to Engage: Mind and Body Challenge

Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, is gearing up to launch its first Engage: Mind and Body challenge.

The challenge will work to raise money for Homage and the various programs it runs.

When considering ways to engage with the community, Mollie Meyer, Homage’s corporate giving officer, said Homage at first thought of a walk-a-thon. However, further discussion led to a broader array of events so anyone could participate.

“We want everyone to be able to do this,” Meyer said. “Even the community of people we serve, where walking a long distance might be too hard for them.”

The event will last three weeks, and participants will be able to track their own “wellness minutes” on an easy-to-use website Homage will provide. Minutes can be gained in the form of any healthy activity, such as walking, hiking, intentional breathing, swimming, reading an informational book, preparing a healthy meal, doing yoga, journaling and more.

Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family or neighbors to pledge dollars for every wellness minute completed. Participants can compete as individuals or team up with friends and co-workers. You can even challenge a neighboring business or friends to add a little healthy competition to the mix.

An online gallery will also be available for participants to upload photos of how they’re completing their wellness minutes. In addition, Homage will post activity ideas that anyone can use as their workout for the day.

Wellness points will be counted from Sept. 12 – Oct. 1. Participants will be able to register online closer to the starting date. A closing ceremony will be held at Homage Senior Services at 5026 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood on the last day. There will be music and snacks, and prizes will be awarded to the person or team collecting the most money for the center.

Meyer said the center plans to raise $70,000 through this event for the critical services it provides to seniors in the community.

Registration for the event opened on Friday, Aug. 12. More details can be found on Homage’s website.

Homage leads the local Meals on Wheels program in Snohomish County, as well as offering shuttle services, health and wellness classes, translation assistance, home repair services, companionship opportunities and more.

Homage Senior Services is always looking for volunteers. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here.

–By Lauren Reichenbach