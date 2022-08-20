Housing Hope employment and education program receives $130K grant from Boeing

The Boeing Company has awarded a $130,000 grant to Housing Hope’s Education, Employment and Training Program.

The Housing Hope program provides employment and education services to people experiencing homelessness, poverty and other adversities in Snohomish County. According to a news release announcing the grant, the program positions people to earn a GED, high school diploma, degree or certificate, and sets people up to pursue living-wage careers they are passionate about.

Housing Hope owns and operates 541 affordable units at 23 locations throughout Snohomish County, with two projects planned for South Snohomish County.

Housing Hope’s Training Academy is a free service that teaches transferable life and job skills to long-term unemployed, underemployed and underrepresented people who want to enter the workforce to financially support themself or their family.

Housing Hope said the program aims to increase the number of underrepresented people pursuing career pathway opportunities in S.T.E.M. and other in-demand sectors in 2023. The objective is to help 60 people pursue on-the-job training, obtain employment, or pursue education.

“This award will have a positive impact on our community and the participants for years to come,” said Housing Hope’s Erin Matthews, director of the employment, education and training program. “We are more than thankful for Boeing’s acknowledgment of our work and the insight as to the needs in our community. We are inspired.

“Career pathway employment is the most reliable way out of poverty,” Matthews continued. “By providing employment, education, and training, we position people to reach their highest level of self-sufficiency so they can also thrive and recognize their self-worth.”

For more information on the employment, education and training program, go to www.housinghope.org/jobs-and-education