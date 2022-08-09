Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11

You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
The collected images and sounds will be used to create digitized silhouette portraits that will then be laid out as a collage mural/tapestry. The resulting artwork will be a vinyl graphic that wraps around the hull of the lifeboat.
Want to contribute? For gardeners and plant enthusiasts: Submit names or photos of flowers, ferns, grasses, shrubs, trees. For bird watchers and animal lovers: Submit names, photos and/or field recordings of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects. Your examples could be common and abundant, or scarce and endangered.
Share your examples in one of three ways:
1. Meet with the artist on Thursday, Aug 11, 5-6 p.m., outside Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. — across from the Civic Park site — to share your photos and images of your favorite local plants and animals. This is also a great opportunity to discuss the project and learn about the design process.
2. Leave a comment on the Civic Park Public Art project blog. The blog features the artist’s thoughts, ideas and insight into his process.
3. Email lists and/or images of your favorite local plants and animals, plus any thoughts or questions you’d like to share with the artist. Email the artist at clark@artifacture.org or the arts commission at eac@edmondswa.gov.
