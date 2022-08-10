Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe

Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.

Shoes, accessories, undergarments, purses, makeup and toiletries will be included to complete your look.

No income verification or voucher is needed and up to three visits are allowed per year.

To schedule an appointment, call 425-258-2766.