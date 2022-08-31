Just Around the Corner: Lots to see (and saw) at Evergreen State Fair

The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe continues Sept. 1-5 (closed Aug. 31). Parking is cash-only ($10 weekdays, $15 on weekends).
Gate admission prices and other information can be found here. The address is 14405 179th Ave. S.E., in Monroe.
— Photos by David Carlos
Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.