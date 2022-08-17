Kids life jacket giveaway added to Aug. 18 Lynnwood Fire Camp

South County Fire and Safe Kids Snohomish County, in partnership with Seattle Children’s, will be giving away 100 life jackets for children at the Lynnwood Kids Fire Camp on Aug. 18, starting at 6 p.m., at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W.

Fittings are required and the child must be present to receive a free life jacket. Toddler, child and teen sizes will be available while supplies last. Families will also receive drowning prevention safety information.

South County Fire’s free mini camp runs until 7 p.m. Kids can participate in a firefighter challenge obstacle course and tour the fire engine. To participate, drop by during camp hours (no registration required). All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For those who can’t attend the camp in person, South County Fire offers Kids Online Fire Camp activities to do at home.

Visit South County Fire’s website to learn more: www.southsnofire.org/firecamp.