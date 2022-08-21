Last Uptown Market of summer set for Tuesday, Aug. 23

The last Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening market of the summer will run from 4-8 p.m. on Aug 23.
Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.
Performers for the final market are Sara Shea and Chez Jazz.
