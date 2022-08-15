Learn how to grow an edible garden during Lynnwood Library event Aug. 20

The Lynnwood Library, in partnership with Verdant Health, will be hosting an event teaching community members how to grow an edible fall garden in whatever space they have available to them.

This class is free and aimed toward beginner gardeners who may only have access to a small backyard or patio, yet still want to learn how to grow their own food items. Speaker Marni Swart will discuss gardening basics and explain what plants are best to grow for bountiful fall or winter harvests.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration is required and there are currently 14 spots remaining.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.