Learn how to protect yourself from ID theft and fraud during free class Aug. 23

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering a free “Protect Yourself from Identity Theft and Fraud” class Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 1-2 p.m.
To register, call 425-774-5555 or visit schedulesplus.com/edmonds/kiosk/
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.
