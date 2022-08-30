Letter to editor: Call to action regarding Edmonds hotel for those who are homeless

Editor:

A call to action to Snohomish County Council: Tell them Edmonds is not the best location for homeless housing for the drug-addicted community and not without a certainty of safety and health for the majority of our community. There are laws that must be considered. Please contact Nate.Nehring@sno.org and Stephanie.Wright@snoco.org as she is in charge of covering our area.

The Koenig Consulting Firm reported the majority of those who are homeless in Edmonds are drug addicted. If our representatives truly want to help heal those who are homeless and drug addicted, this would be a treatment center instead of a homeless shelter. Children won’t be allowed so it’s for adults and couples.

The issue we are facing is not a red or blue. It’s a community safety issue. Where there is drug use and sales, there is crime. Where there is crime, there are victims, injuries and yes, even death. There is collateral damage of innocent businesses and residential neighbors. With community buses running into downtown Edmonds, be prepared for some negative impacts. Even without this hotel, I was harassed twice in downtown Edmonds and all my years in the community, this never happened before.

I spoke with the Human Services Department in Snohomish County. There are no policies in place for resources yet, with the exception of Compass Health providing services to only their clients for mental health and who have insurance and they can refuse services. Anything goes? Speak up.

Cynthia Sjoblom

Edmonds