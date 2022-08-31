Letter to the editor: Calling all volunteers

Editor:

The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is an organization that supports the Edmonds Historical Museum, the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Markets, the annual Scarecrow Festival the Haunted Museum and other fun events. Ours is largely a volunteer-driven organization, and we are always looking for good people to help in a variety of volunteer roles.

If you are interested in volunteering with us (even a few hours per month would be great!) and plan to visit the summer market this Saturday, please drop by the Information Booth and chat with us. We have a range of fun and rewarding volunteer opportunities to offer, and there will be volunteers on hand to explain those opportunities and provide application forms to anyone interested in serving alongside us. We hope to see you Saturday at the market!

Dave Teitzel

Chair, Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Markets