Letter to the editor: Let’s preserve and protect all of BD2

Editor:

Why in the world would Edmonds give up some of the precious little business space in our downtown BD2 Mixed-use Commercial Zone for 100% residential buildings? We have residential zones and even BD2 allows for some residential, but there is very limited space that is zoned for business commercial. These spaces are critical for a vibrant and functioning downtown. As population and tourism swell we need to preserve and protect our business spaces. It makes absolutely no sense to give them up!

The business zones were set up years ago to preserve commercial space in our downtown core. The BD2 surrounds the BD1 retail center. The BD2 was designed for services and office space. It is a crucial zone to support our businesses and business needs. Many of these small businesses are women and/or minority owned and add to the diversity and richness of Edmonds. The code states the first 45 feet ground floor from sidewalks must be commercial. All other space behind and above can be residential.

Under staff reinterpretation only lots on the designated street frontage blue line must adhere to this code. Council extended the blue line to ensure more lots are protected; but without the blue line, the other lots will be able to be developed into 100% residential, threatening our business spaces. This isn’t right.

So why is the city doing this?

– It’s not because we are trying to create affordable housing in downtown Edmonds. That ship sailed a long time ago.

– It’s not because we are going to solve the regional housing shortage with a few high-priced apartment buildings in our downtown business district. That’s impossible.

– It’s not because of the Growth Management Act requirements. We’ve already met them. That target is 112 units per year. Edmonds currently has 371 units permitted and in various stages of construction. Furthermore, there are 656 units in the pipeline. Therefore, we have far surpassed the GMA requirements.

So some questions to ask:

Why did the city planners recently write a 13-page memorandum with the help of the city attorney to validate 100% residential in the BD2 zone?

Why wouldn’t the planners define mixed commercial when asked at the July 19 BD2 hearing? It was clearly defined in the agenda item document by the senior planner for the April 5 BD2 hearing as “a building with multiple dwelling units above ground-floor commercial.” He further stated that “commercial development is intended to be the primary use” of the BD2.

Let’s sum up: BD2= Business District 2 Mixed Commercial, not 100% residential buildings. That is clear.

The answer appears to be the pressure is on and there’s a lot of money in it. Developers want to take advantage of the popularity of our small town to build as many profitable housing units as possible, and the planners are willing to accommodate them. That’s where the big money is. But we must stand up for our businesses and not allow the city and developers to squeeze them out in favor of large apartment buildings with small, overpriced units and inadequate parking. 100% residential is fine in areas already zoned for it but not in the BD2. Developers can still build multifamily behind and above ground-floor commercial, but they should not be allowed to eliminate business space.

We must preserve all of BD2 for mixed commercial use. We are talking about a handful of lots here. Once the business space is gone, it’s gone forever. Save all of BD2! Business on the ground floor first 45 feet. It’s the right thing to do.

Please attend the remote Zoom Edmonds Planning Board meeting Wednesday night, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. for the joint meeting with the Economic Development Commission regarding the BD Designated Streetfront and speak out in support of our businesses during general comments at the beginning. Also, later in the meeting there will be a public hearing on permanent design standards for multifamily nuildings in the BD2 Zone where your voice can be heard regarding how we want our buildings to look in our charming, historical downtown that we’d like to preserve. The following is the link to participate.

https://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=3919

You can also contact the Planning Board directly at planning@edmondswa.gov and the Economic Development Commission at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.

Thank you,

Greg and Kathy Brewer

Edmonds