Letter to the editor: Representative government — let’s build on that

Editor:

There was consensus at the Edmonds City Council meeting last night that we have representative government. That we are entitled to representation.

Maybe we can build on that.

Are we represented when our councilmembers (CMs) assign ugly motives to the council president (CP) on Twitter over a proposed policy — while at the same time having no contact with her and the others they are elected to work with to improve it?

Then on the dais, a Q-and-A approach that may have actually gotten us to solutions to problems was cast aside in favor of prepared speeches casting the CP as an authoritarian….

Were we represented then?

Are we represented by those in seats who spend the time we taxpayers pay for engaged in political warfare instead of doing the work? This, when the closest election is over a year away?

Or do we have an image of those we elect having conversation and debate behind the scenes and working together to create policy?

“They didn’t like the policy at all,” one might pose; “It was a scrapper, and there was nothing to talk about.”

I am sure the council president has felt like that before, but she has always stayed in the proverbial room and had conversation and debate. In the end she would vote against it. That is the democratic process. Not the refusal to engage and the undermining of peers on the public airways along the way.

Yes. Our council has a code of conduct, but today’s performance politic players just twist enforcement, saying that the enforcement act is partisan and an attempt to limit free speech.

Does this kind of free speech, where elected representatives publicly bad talk their peers—and residents—does that represent us?

If that is not who we are, and that is not what we want done on our behalf, let the perpetrators know that. Privately. In the moment when it is happening.

And next time they roll out the political circus, don’t go.

Eventually they will get the idea that team sports are more to our liking.

Denise Cooper

Edmonds