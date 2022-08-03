Letter to the editor: Thanks to passerby who saved the day

Editor:

To the brave person who saved a home from being fully consumed by fire on 8/2, Thank You!

Quick action from a passerby returning home from an afternoon at Hickman Park saved a home from being fully consumed by fire. He saw the flames from a street over, pulled over, found a garden hose and dosed the flames until the fire department arrived.

Thankfully no humans or animals were home at the time of the fire.

The quick thinking and bravery of this passerby saved the day!

Additional thanks to the very fast fire and police response. Thank you for the work you do! And further thanks to the neighbors who called 911 and pounded on the door to make sure nobody was home.

When I inquired of the passerby if there was anything that we could do in thanks, he simply replied, “No. I just was thinking about human lives.”

Thank you so very much passerby!

Gunnison Langley

Edmonds