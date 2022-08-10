Letter to the editor: Time to share your ‘views’ about Civic Park light poles

Editor:

Edmonds is engaged in an elaborate upgrade of our Civic Park.

Part of the upgrade includes six new light poles, which appear to be much taller than the old eight wooden poles they replaced. When this upgrade is complete:

The height of the new lights will increase light spillage onto neighboring properties, with more light for longer periods than local residents have experienced before.

Combining a new field with new lights means the field will be used substantially more during evening hours (light use during winter months will be from 4-10:15 p.m. on most days). For those who enjoy the stars and evening sky, that will be altered also.

Traffic and parking, already burdened in Edmonds, will get worse because of the increased field use.

Already the new poles, but especially the new light fixtures, are visible during the day as large dark objects appearing to be on the water of the Sound.

Progress and a new Civic Park are wonderful. However, one price we are all paying is that the new lights and poles are negatively altering our beautiful Edmonds skyline, which affords residents and visitors alike a pristine panoramic view of the Sound, Whidbey Island and our majestic Olympic Mountains.

Are there no alternative solutions to this lighting situation other than to damage our spectacular Edmonds skyline for future generations to enjoy?

Take another look at the Edmonds skyline from your favorite vantage point.

If you believe there are better solutions for new lights and poles that will not alter our city skyline, let our city government know. Our views and our voices should count.

Dennis Landry

Edmonds