Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

– All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule

– Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule

– Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

There will be no bus service to downtown Seattle. Sound Transit Route 512 will be the only bus going to Northgate.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/schedules. For help planning a trip, visit communitytransit.org/tripplanner, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) on a weekday prior to the holiday.