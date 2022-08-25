Memorial service Aug. 29 for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson

The Edmonds City Council invites the public to a memorial service for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Edmonds City Park Band Shell, 600 3rd Ave. S.

Johnson, 70, died July 18.

A memorial fund has been established for a future, permanent way to commemorate the late councilmember’s contribution to Edmonds. If you wish to contribute, make checks payable to “City of Edmonds” with “Kristiana Johnson Memorial Fund” on the memo line. Send to Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds WA 98020.