Memorial service Sept. 3 for Jennifer Sabounchi

A memorial service for Edmonds resident Jennifer Sabounchi, who died July 30 at age 42 after a six-year battle with cancer, has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

The service, which is open to the public, will be at Northshore Christian Church, 5700 23rd Dr. W., Everett.

Sabounchi wrote a series of columns for My Edmonds News, titled “Life, Thank You for Having Me.” In them, she talked about the grueling details of her cancer treatments and the strength she found in her family and her faith.