Names of 17 candidates who have filed for open Edmonds City Council seat

Edmonds City Council President Vivian Olson just released the names of the 17 candidates who have applied to fill the Position 1 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant following the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson July 18.
The full applications for each candidate will be included in the Friday city council agenda packet, but applicants include former Edmonds City Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Lora Petso, Edmonds Planning Board Member Roger Pence, former Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission Member James Ogonowski, former Edmonds Diversity Commission Member Maria Montolvo, former Edmonds City Council candidate Jenna Nand, Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds President Michelle Dotsch and Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board Chair (and Salish Sea Brewing owner) Erika Barnett.
Here is the full list, in order provided:
Bob Cram
Lora Petso
Susanna Law Martini
Dave Teitzel
James Ogonowski
Roger Pence
Maria Montalvo
Natalie Seitz
Eric Dubbury
Jeremy Mitchell
Pete Spear
Lisa Sawyer
Jenna Nand
Elizabeth Fleming
Michelle Dotsch
Erika Barnett
Lauren Golembiewski
The appointed Position 1 term will expire after results of the November 2023 general election have been certified. As a result, the person who will be appointed is eligible — but not required — to campaign for election to maintain their seat.
Interviews are expected to be conducted later this month, with the council voting on the appointment in early September.
Many qualified people, tough choice for the council.
