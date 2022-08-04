Next Climate Action Plan open house Aug. 11 at Edmonds Lutheran Church

The City of Edmonds is hosting its second Climate Action Plan open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Edmonds Lutheran Church,, 23525 84th Ave. W.

During the past two years, the city has been working to inventory its greenhouse gas emissions to inform and develop a Climate Action Plan. The plan contains strategies and actions to reduce the level of greenhouse gas emissions generated in Edmonds, while preparing the community for future climate change impacts.

This meeting will provide a repeat of the information provided during the July 28 open house at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (See our story on that meeting here.

Visit www.edmondsclimate.com to learn more about the the plan process and project materials.

Refreshments and a coloring activity for children will be provided.