Next Uptown Edmonds Market Aug. 16

Two more Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening markets are coming up: from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Aug 23.

Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.

Performers for the final two markets are reggae artist Adrian Xavier on Aug. 16 and Sara Shea and Chez Jazz on Aug. 23.