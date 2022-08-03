‘Night at the Museum’ Aug. 5 final Edmonds outdoor movie of summer

The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will screen the final of this summer’s four movie nights, with Night at the Museum at City Park this Friday, Aug. 5. The movie will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset.
Popcorn and concessions will be available, cash only. Bring blankets and chairs.
Alcohol is not allowed in public parks and dogs are also not permitted to attend these events.
