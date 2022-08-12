North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission ($20-25) includes:
• Complimentary breakfast and lunch
• Access to four panel discussions
• All-day access to the tradeshow
Exhibition costs $225-275 and includes:
• 2 general admission tickets
• Complimentary breakfast and lunch
• 1 exhibition booth with 8-foot-by-30-inch exhibition table
• Listing in event program
• Access to four panel discussions
• All-day access to the tradesho
The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
Learn more and register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.