Our new policy regarding length of letters to the editor, comments

Dear readers:

For as long as I can remember, many have expressed their opinions about the length of comments and letters to the editor allowed on My Edmonds News. At the beginning, there was no limit on comments. For some time, I have limited comments to 350 words. There has never been a word limit on letters to the editor.

But all that is changing, starting today. The limit on comments is now 200 words, and 250 for letters to the editor. Why the change? As a writer myself, I know that it’s easier to write “longer” than “shorter.” But as an editor, I know that a word limit forces me to be more succinct and efficient. Shorter comments and letters are also easier for people to read.

I will be checking the length of all letters submitted and if you aren’t within the word limit, your letter will be sent back for revision.

I encourage people not to “double dip” and write the same comment and letter to the editor. If possible, please choose one or the other. If you don’t feel you can get your thoughts into 200 words, submit a letter to the editor (and you’ll get an extra 50 words). You can email letters to the editor to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Thanks in advance for following these limits.

— Teresa Wippel, Publisher