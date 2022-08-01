Pacific Little League 10u and 11u all star teams finish strong in district, state tourneys

Pacific Little League’s 10u and 11u all star baseball teams finished strong in recently completed district and state tournaments. Pacific includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The 10u Pacific Little League All Star team took first place in the district tournament and then went on to the state tournament, finishing second. The team started out strong, but then a loss to Magnolia sent them into the double-elimination bracket. The team battled back and made their way into the championship game, but lost to Magnolia again to take second in state.

Thea 10u team includes manager Albert Jaimes and coaches Tate Seefried and Anthony Griffiths, plus players Graysen Jaimes, Brady Taffera, Marcus Reese, Reid Scheib, Noah Bau, Jackson Keller, Maxwell Seefried, James Tracy, Benjamin Schlack, Elijah Griffiths, Lucas Moua, Cooper Elliott and August Fisher.

The 11u Pacific Little League All Star team also finished first in the district tournament. The team started the state tournament with a tough loss to Northeast Seattle, but they fought their way through the double-elimination bracket, playing every day and winning four games in a row to get them to the semifinal game. While the 11u team lost to Issaquah in the semifinals, they still took third in state.

The 11u team includes manager J.R. Greene and coaches Josh Bishop and Henry Kaalekahi, plsu players Nate Alseth, Carson Bishop, Leland Dunc, Demetri Geving, Tate Greene, Daniel Jensen, Kapono Kaalekahi, Henry Maltos, Holden Pelan, Pedan Pelan, Tyler Reeves, Cooper Remington and Kiefer Scwarz,