Prenatal yoga class at Edmonds Waterfront Center starts Oct. 3

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will begin offering prenatal yoga classes starting Oct. 3.

“This will be a new health and wellness offering in an effort to expand multi-generational programs,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

The class is being taught by Nisreen Azar, who grew up in Edmonds and still calls the city home. The class will meet Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 9-10 a.m. in the waterfront center’s multipurpose room 3. The fee is $180 per month ($15 per class) or $20 for drop in.

“Supporting women, reducing stress and maximizing health and wellbeing are goals of my classes,” Nisreen said. “In the class we tune into each student’s needs that day and though every stage of the pregnancy.”

The class series will help expectant mothers develop internal and external strength and flexibility, manage discomforts and prepare for childbirth. Classes are gentle and suitable for all yoga levels. No yoga is experience necessary.

Call 425-954-2523 for more information. Registration for the class begins Sept 15. You can register through EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org or by calling 425-774-5555.