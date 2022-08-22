Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24.

Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45.

This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.

Oktoberfest will be held at the Frances Anderson Center playfield Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 . This event provides activities and entertainment for the whole family.