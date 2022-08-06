Registration now open for Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K

Registration is now open for the Saturday, Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K family run/walk, sponsored by Dewar Properties.

This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. For a map of the route and to register, go to edmondsoktoberfest.com/fun-run

Oktoberfest will be held at the Francis Anderson Center field Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 . This event provides activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Activities will include a Family Festival Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities.

The Edmonds Rotary Club supports the Edmonds Inclusive Playground, scholarships, Kids in Transition,Edmonds Waterfront Center, food bank, Project Pride, Harvest against Hunger and the Guardian Ad Litem Christmas Gift Program.