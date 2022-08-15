Reminder: Deadline Aug. 17 to apply for vacant seat on Edmonds City Council

A reminder that you have until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to apply for appointment to the Edmonds City Council’s vacant Position 1 seat. The application is available on the city’s website.

The position is open following the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson July 18.

To be eligible, applicants must have lived in Edmonds for one year and must be registered to vote in the city.

The appointed Position No.1 term will expire after results of the November 2023 general election have been certified. As a result, the person who will be appointed is eligible — but not required — to campaign for election to maintain their seat.

Interviews are expected to be conducted later this month, with the council voting on the appointment in early September.

Need additional information? Contact Beckie Peterson, the city council’s legislative executive assistant, at beckie.peterson@edmondswa.gov or at 425-771-0248.