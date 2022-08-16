Reminder: Neighborhood Birds Program coming to Mathay-Ballinger Park Aug. 17

Come learn about neighborhood birds on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Discovery Interpretive Table at Mathay-Ballinger Park, located at 24100 78th Pl. W. Edmonds’ Ranger-Naturalists will be at the park from 1-3 p.m., and neighbors of all ages are invited to join them for this free event.

Even in the most urbanized neighborhoods, birds are easy to see by simply looking out the window or taking a walk to your local park. The city’s Ranger-Naturalists will show you how to identify common birds by sight and sound and where to look for them in the urban landscape.

Visitors can also explore popular field guides, free phone apps and practice using binoculars. A craft will be provided for the youngest guests, who will also be given an activity to take home.

Participation is free and no registration is required. For more information, contact Jennifer Leach at Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. or call 425-771-0227.