Residents invited to apply for vacancies on Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board

Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? The Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board has opened applications to fill two vacancies: one for County Council District 3, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway, and one for an “at-large” or countywide position.

The parks advisory board assists the director of the division of parks and recreation in reviewing and recommending policies related to parks and recreation facilities and operations. Board members also participate in division events and assist in promoting parks, facilities, events and programs.

The board is composed of 11 members. Five members are appointed from each of the county council districts and must reside in those districts. Six members serve at-large and may reside anywhere in the county. Board members can serve up to three terms (terms are four years in length). Nominees are recommended by the county executive and confirmed by the county council.

Both positions are open until filled. Visit the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board webpage for more information. Those interested are encouraged to review the information on the webpage and consider attending a parks advisory board meeting.

To apply for an opening, visit the Snohomish County Boards and Commissions webpage and click the “Current Boards and Commissions” link. Follow the instructions to apply and submit your application.

Criteria used to evaluate potential nomination for a position of the parks advisory board include: