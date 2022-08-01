Ribbon cut for Edmonds’ Salish Insurance Group

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the new Edmonds office of Salish Insurance Group.

“Edmonds has been my home for over two years and I am thrilled to have found a fabulous workspace so close to home,” said Lisa Epstein, president and founder of Salish Insurance Group. “I’m grateful to the chamber and local business community for making me and my team feel so welcome and supported. I have built a very special team of professionals who share my commitment to doing right by our policy holders.”

Salish Insurance Group is located at 111 Main St., Ste. 111.