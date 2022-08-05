Rummage sale at Edmonds United Methodist Church Aug. 6

The Edmonds Thrift Shop at Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale will be in two rooms on the lower level of Edmonds United Methodist Church, located at 828 Caspers Street.<

Items available at the rummage sale include instruments, tools, clothing and housewares.

The thrift shop is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.