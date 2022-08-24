Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year.

Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level courses without paying tuition. Students receive high school and college credit for classes completed at the college level. In some cases, students complete a certificate or degree while still in high school.

The grant is designed to help increase enrollment in professional technical programs, credit recovery courses, and college success courses. It began during the summer quarter at Edmonds College and benefitted nearly 140 students. The grant helps offset the cost of instructional fees, equipment and books for Running Start students working toward a professional technical degree.

“Running Start is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to get a college experience and earn college credits while working towards graduation,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Students can start working towards their bachelor’s degree, associate degree, a certificate, or learn the skills they need to get a job right after graduation.”

The grant will also help Edmonds raise awareness about its program through marketing and outreach efforts. The program is open to any student who attends a local high school, regardless of GPA or career aspirations.

More than 90% of Edmonds College Running Start students successfully complete their courses. According to the Community College Research Center, students who participate in programs like Running Start are more likely to finish high school, persist in postsecondary education, and accumulate college credits than students who do not participate in dual enrollment.

“Running Start also allows many diverse populations in the community to attend college,” Dr. Singh added. “The program has been persistent and tenacious in breaking down barriers to student access. Our goal is to not only increase the enrollment of first-generation college students and underserved populations but have them flourish and earn professional technical degrees.”

More information on how to enroll in the Running Start program can be found at: edmonds.edu/runningstart.