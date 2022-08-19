Salsa and pickling season arrives at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As the summer harvest enters its peak weeks, I find myself thinking of all the delicious things that I can make at home with the fresh produce from the market. From pickles and dilly beans to pies, jams and salsa, the list of goodies goes on and on.

Honestly, with the week ahead forecasted to be another scorcher, it leaves me thinking of salsa for some reason. Why? Well, it is a refreshing side that can be enjoyed as a snack with chips, or as a side to almost any meat dish. For those looking to make a traditional salsa, you cannot beat the tomatoes from Flying Tomato or Frog Song Farm. In addition to that, Alvarez Organic Farm will be featuring over six kinds of peppers, bi-colored corn, tomatillos, onions, garlic and more. For those thinking of a sweeter salsa, try mixing in some peaches from Collins Family, Martin Family, ACMA or Rest Awhile Orchards. If peaches don’t appeal, berries are a great add in, and make for a refreshing snack with chips.

Not into salsa? May I suggest grilled peaches? Perfect to serve with some pork chops or chicken from either Foggy Hog Farm or Sky Valley Family Farm.With the first free-stone peaches in the market this week, it is the perfect time to try on the grill. If grilling peaches sounds too scary, may I recommend peach or nectarine crisp? Such a tasty way to end a meal.

Once you decide what you will be cooking up, don’t forget to stop by one of our wine or cider vendors to pick up something to compliment your meal. Lupine Vineyards returns this week joining Lopez Island Vineyards, each with their delicious wines, along with Finn River and Greenwood Cider. And if making your own salsa or crisp is more than you want to take on – stop by Bubba’s Salsa or Deborah’s Pies and take home a treat.

I could go on and on with all the delicious produce shoppers can chose from, but instead, I will invite you all to come down and shop with us this Saturday and every Saturday through Oct. 8, open 9 a.m,-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager