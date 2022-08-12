Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31

All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.
The resource fair will run from 5-6:15 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. The program and candlelight vigil will be from 6:30-8 p.m.
The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend in person. It is sponsored by Hope Soldiers, a grassroots organization dedicated to helping people find freedom from addiction and mental health struggles.
