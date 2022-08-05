Save the date: Learn about neighborhood birds at Mathay-Ballinger Park Aug. 17

Come learn about neighborhood birds at the Discovery Interpretive Table at Edmonds’ Mathay-Ballinger Park from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Neighbors of all ages are invited to join Edmonds’ Ranger-Naturalists for this free event. They will show you how to identify these common birds by sight and sound and where to look for them in the urban landscape. Visitors can also explore popular field guides, free phone apps, and practice using binoculars. A craft will be provided for our youngest guests, who will also be given an activity to take home.

Participation is free and no registration is required. For more information, contact Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.or call 425-771-0227.