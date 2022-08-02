Save the date: Ribbon cutting for new Floretum mosaic sculpture Aug. 15

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and the City of Edmonds Arts Commission invite the community to celebrate the unveiling of a new sculpture in downtown Edmonds that the club is donating to the city. The ribbon-cutting will take place at Monday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 6th Avenue North and Bell Street.

The mosaic sculpture, “Fleuressence,” is the work of mosaic artist Jennifer Kuhns and metal sculptor Abe Singer. According to a city press release announcing the ribbon cutting, the artwork’s intent is to celebrate the floral beauty and optimism that is at the core of Floretum’s mission. The sculpture was made possible through donations from club members, the Hazel Miller Foundation, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, and the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs.

The Floretum Garden Club has a long history of working with the City of Edmonds to create botanical beauty in Edmonds, beginning with its first project in 1922 to plant trees on Main Street. Last year, Floretum approached the city with the intent to donate a permanent public artwork to commemorate the club’s centennial anniversary. Artist Jennifer Kuhns presented her proposal to the Edmonds Arts Commission and then worked with the city to finalize her concepts for the approved site at the Public Safety Complex site, 6th Avenue North and Bell Street.

The arts commission noted that the donation provides a significant artwork for a prominent public site and will be the first major mosaic sculpture installation in the city’s public art collection.