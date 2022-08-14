Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
The next volunteer event is set for 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Community members interested in volunteering should contact Joe Scordino at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for details. The worksite is on the west side of Highway 104 just north of the pedestrian crossing signal.
